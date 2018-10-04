SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona-based company has recalled about 6.5 million pounds of its ground beef products after at least 57 people contracted salmonella, health officials confirmed Thursday.

Six people in Utah have confirmed cases of the bacteria, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Four others are "pending final confirmation."

The beef products being recalled were packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 by JBS Tolleson, Inc. and have an establishment number that reads "EST 267" on the packaging.

"If you purchased ground beef with that establishment number, throw it away or return it to where it was purchased," health officials said.

For those who do not know where their ground beef came from, the department says they should "follow safe food handling procedures, including cooking the meat to an internal temperature of 160 degrees or higher."

Salmonella infection usually lasts between 12 and 72 hours and causes fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.