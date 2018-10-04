SALT LAKE CITY — Enjoy your turkey on Thanksgiving. Shopping might not be an option.
At least 60 national retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com, an information and resource website for all things Black Friday.
- Stores consider it “unnecessary to open their doors on Turkey Day” because of slowing in-store sales numbers and rising online sales, according to the website’s report.
- The website confirmed with each of the following 60 stores that they would be closed on Thanksgiving. The list will be updated daily.
Here are the 60 stores included so far:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (company-owned stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (retail stores will be closed; mall kiosks may be open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
For the last two years, national chains like Dillard’s, Nordstrom and Costco have shut their doors on Thanksgiving, according to the Deseret News. In fact, the Mall of America in Minnesota closed on Thanksgiving back in 2016.
City Creek Center general manager Linda Wardell told the Deseret News that retailers want to give Thanksgiving back to families.
- "One of the interesting things about this issue is that you have a number of retailers who are promoting that they will not be open so people can spend time with their families, which is great," she said. "But then you have retailers who are opening on Thanksgiving and having superior results."
- "Clearly, there are people who enjoy coming out to shop and kicking off the holiday season either late on Thanksgiving or very early in the morning on Black Friday," she said.