SALT LAKE CITY — Enjoy your turkey on Thanksgiving. Shopping might not be an option.

At least 60 national retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com, an information and resource website for all things Black Friday.

Stores consider it “unnecessary to open their doors on Turkey Day” because of slowing in-store sales numbers and rising online sales, according to the website’s report.

The website confirmed with each of the following 60 stores that they would be closed on Thanksgiving. The list will be updated daily.

Here are the 60 stores included so far:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot & OfficeMax

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (retail stores will be closed; mall kiosks may be open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

For the last two years, national chains like Dillard’s, Nordstrom and Costco have shut their doors on Thanksgiving, according to the Deseret News. In fact, the Mall of America in Minnesota closed on Thanksgiving back in 2016.

City Creek Center general manager Linda Wardell told the Deseret News that retailers want to give Thanksgiving back to families.

"One of the interesting things about this issue is that you have a number of retailers who are promoting that they will not be open so people can spend time with their families, which is great," she said. "But then you have retailers who are opening on Thanksgiving and having superior results."