SYRACUSE — It’s been a few decades since Skyline had a dominant boys golf team after winning four straight prep golf titles from 1976-79. Now it looks like the Eagles may be on the verge of another dynasty of sorts in Class 5A.

A young Skyline team won its first state title since 2006 and did so in dominating fashion with a 19-stroke victory over Farmington in a 36-hole tournament that concluded Thursday at Glen Eagle Golf Course.

We played well — these kids are tough kids. They’ve battled all year long and done a great job. Skyline coach Craig Barlow

The balanced Eagles team put four players in the top 10 and two others just outside it in rolling to victory amid rainy and windy conditions at times.

“The conditions got bad at the end, but we fought through and played pretty well. Not as well as yesterday, but well enough to win,” said Skyline coach Craig Barlow.

The Eagles had shot 9-under-par 279 the day before to take a 12-shot lead into the final round but actually extended the margin despite shooting 11 shots worse for a 290 total that left them at 569.

“We played well — these kids are tough kids," said Barlow. "They’ve battled all year long and done a great job."

The Eagles' winning six-man team included just one senior, Philip Meima, one junior, Abe Thomas, three sophomores, Tyson Shelley, Simon Kwon and Joseph Kim, and one freshman, Sean Lam.

Shelley tied for second at 140, Kim tied for fourth at 143, Kwon and Lam tied for ninth at 145, while Thomas and Meima came in at 148 and 149, respectively.

Individual honors for the second straight year went to Zack Neff of Olympus, who for the second straight year, fired a final-round 67 to come from behind to win. His 139 total edged Shelley and Viewmont’s Brandon Robison by a shot.

“The first day wasn’t great, but I had a good second day,” said Neff. “The putts weren’t dropping (Wednesday), but I just stayed patient. It’s a good way to end my high school career.”

Neff, who said he has an offer to play at the University of Utah, was helped by two eagles on the day, the first a 30-foot putt at No. 3 and a chip-in from 20 feet at No. 17. The latter proved to be the difference as Shelley’s short birdie putt at No. 18 just missed.

Farmington, which finished at 588, was led by Parker Thompson at 144. Olympus, last year’s champion, finished third at 591, just ahead of Corner Canyon at 593. Viewmont was next at 603, followed by Skyridge at 610.

First-day leader John Fox of Olympus finished in a tie for fourth at 143 with Skyline’s Kim and Corner Canyon’s Mitch Anderson.

5A Boys Golf

at Glen Eagle GC (par-72)

Team scores:

1. Skyline 569; 2. Farmington 588; 3. Olympus 591; 4. Corner Canyon 593; 5. Viewmont 603; 6. Skyridge 610; 7. Springville 626; 7. 8. Bountiful 633; 9. Brighton 635; 10. Wasatch 652

Individual results

139 – Zack Neff, Olympus (72-67)

140 – Tyson Shelley, Skyline (69-71), Brandon Robison, Viewmont (70-70)

143 – Joseph Kim, Skyline (69-74), John Fox, Olympus (68-75), Mitch Anderson, Corner Canyon (74-69)

144 – Parker Thompson, Farmington (72-72), Bode Widerburg, Cottonwood (75-69)

145 – Sean Lam, Skyline (71-74), Simon Kwon, Skyline (73-72), Willard Richards, Farmington (71-74)

146 – Zach Hansen, Box Elder (71-75)

147 – Ty Felts, Corner Canyon (71-76)

148 – Abe Thomas, Skyline (70-78)