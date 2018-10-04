SALT LAKE CITY — Two days before the start of the Utah 5A girls state tennis tournament, Timpview's No. 2 singles player, Gwen Johnson felt searing pain through her right hip. The injury was diagnosed as a partially dislocated hip, and after a trip to the physical therapist, with things still not quite right, Johnson decided to play despite the pain.

The junior defeated Rylie Wiscombe of Maple Mountain, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. Noticeably favoring her right leg and fighting through tears during points, Bryson somehow willed her way past Farmington's Annecy Hansen, 6-1, 6-3 to move into Saturday's semifinals.

I just knew I had to do it for my team. Timpview's Gwen Johnson

“I just knew I had to do it for my team,” Johnson said. “I like winning so I just told myself I'm not forfeiting, I'm not having a medical timeout, I'm just going to push through.”

Johnson and the Timpview Thunderbirds are dead even with three-time defending state champion Olympus. Both teams have eight points with Timpview losing only their No. 1 singles player and Olympus having its first-doubles squad eliminated in the first round.

Olympus senior Emma Jewel marched into the No. 1 singles semis, losing just two games in her two matches. On Saturday, she'll square off against Alta's Emilee Astle, who also lost two games in her first two matches.

“Moving the matches indoors was kind of hard but I just focused on my matches and tried to figure out how to win,” Jewel said.

Saturday's other No. 1 singles semifinals feature Springville's Emma Templeman who is slated to play East freshman, Emmi Moore. With a large family contingent on hand, Moore looked a lot like her tennis idol, Victoria Azarenka when she returned everything hard-hitting Woods Cross junior Sicely Ferreira threw at her in a tough quarterfinal.

“I was super nervous but I just got over my nerves and played as hard as I could,” Moore said. “I played pretty well and was trying to be defensive because she (Ferreira) hits it so hard.”

With rain in the forecast and chilly temperatures in Salt Lake City, first-round matches were moved to the Salt Lake Swim & Tennis Club. Some of the afternoon matches were moved to the George S. Eccles Tennis Center on the Campus of the University of Utah.

Competitive matches was the theme of Friday with a number of matches going three sets.

One of those matches saw Olympus sophomore Anzley Stohl dig deep into her reserves. In an afternoon quarterfinal, Stohl won the first set against Alta's Sarah Ovard 6-3. Ovard, with an assist from the large Alta crowd assembled, won the second set 4-6. Needing the point to keep her team even with Timpview, Stohl got an early break of serve and outlasted Ovard 6-3 in the decisive third set.

“I'm so proud of her,” Olympus coach Jenny Watts said. “She's a sophomore so it is really fun to see her come out and work so hard and dig deep.”

The 6A tournament is scheduled for Friday at Liberty Park. The 5A and 6A finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday.

5A team scores: Olympus 8, Timpview 8, Highland 6, Woods Cross 6, Alta 5, Corner Canyon 5, Wasatch 5, East 4, Springville 4, Brighton 3, Skyridge 3, Farmington 1, Maple Mountain 1, West 1

Class 5A State Tournament

Thursday’s results

First singles

First round

Dylan Lolofie, Highland def. Rachel Brown, Timpview, 6-1, 6-3

Emma Templeman, Springville def. Allessandra Harris, Bountiful, 6-0, 6-1

Sicely Ferreira, Woods Cross def. Ellie Pope, Provo, 6-0,6-0

Emmi Moore, East def. Jane Dorny, Corner Canyon, 6-0, 6-0

Lucy Droubay, Skyridge, def. Meg Arbuckle, Viewmont, 6-4, 6-2

Emma Jewel, Olympus def. Olivia Sturt, Cottonwood 6-0, 6-0

Emilee Astle, Alta def. Rebecca Greene, Skyline, 6-0, 6-1

Alysha Damron, Wasatch def. Shannon Anderson, Farmington, 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Templeman def. Lolofie, 6-2, 7-5

Moore def. Ferreira, 6-3, 6-1

Jewel def. Droubay, 6-2, 6-0

Astle def. Damron, 6-1, 6-0

Second singles

First round

Brinley Horton, Alta def. Kinlee Pilling, Provo, 6-2, 6-2

Macy Richards, Woods Cross def. Alex Leishman, East, 6-0, 6-1

Kate Longson, Olympus def. Hallie Blackburn, Viewmont, 6-1, 6-0

Phelan O’Keefe, Wasatch def. Rebecca Schwartz, Brighton, 6-3, 6-1

Annecy Hansen, Farmington def. Sarah Soulier, Skyline, 6-3, 6-1

Gwen Bryson, Timpview def. Rylie Wiscombe, Maple Mountain, 6-1, 6-1

Kelsey Corfield, Springville def. Grace Weichers, Corner Canyon, 6-1, 6-1

Sophie Hastings, Highland def. Hallie Smith, Box Elder, 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Horton def. Richards, 6-0, 6-1

Longson def. O'Keefe, 6-3, 6-3

Bryson def. Hansen, 6-1, 6-3

Hastings def. Corfield, 6-1, 6-3

Third singles

First round

Isapeli Huhane, Highland def. Alexi Corfield, Springville, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Avery Pope, Timpview def. Ashlyn Anderson, Box Elder, 6-0, 6-0

Brynley Olsen, Brighton def. Emma Epperson, Woods Cross, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Holly Schmidt, Skyridge def. Gracie Capps, East, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3)

Abby Wiles, Corner Canyon def. Kyra Spendlove, Farmington, 6-2, 6-2

Cassie Henderson, Wasatch def. Anastasia Duncan, West, 6-2, 6-3

Anzley Stohl, Olympus def. Faith Livingston, Maple Mountain, 6-0, 6-0

Sarah Ovard, Alta def. Syd Eubank, Bountiful, 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Pope def. Huhane, 6-1, 6-0

Olsen def. Schmidt, 6-1, 6-3

Wiles def. Henderson, 6-4, 6-4

Stohl def. Ovard, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

First doubles

First round

Lucy Collins/Jamie Faux, Timpview def. Jane Reese/Cambry Robins, Olympus 6-1, 6-1

Brookelynn Galbraith/AnnaBeth Templeman, Springville def. Krista Glauser/Emma Ashcroft, Box Elder, 6-0, 6-0

Laura Baker/Lexi Farnes, Woods Cross def. Aubrie Murphy/Taigely Parkinson, Timpanogos, 6-3, 6-4

Shannon Maughan/Lauren Mayeda, Highland def. Tessa Hopkin/Lucy Dalgleish, Brighton, 6-4, 6-3

Alyssa Muaina/Jaya Cluff, Skyridge def. Anna Layton/Selena Cutler, Viewmont 3-6, 7-6, 7-5

Anika Boyden/Lucy Carlson, East def. Nikole Tolley/Katie Winegar, Alta 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Lizzie Simmons/Emma Heiden, Corner Canyon def. Blair Bowen/Ava Hansen, Skyline, 6-2, 6-0

Emma Taylor/Elle Jewkes, Maple Mountain def. Melissa Brown/Anna Partridge, Bountiful, 6-3, 6-3

Quarterfinals

Collins & Faux def. Galbraith & Templeman, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2)

Baker & Farnes def. Maughan & Mayeda, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0

Boyden & Carlson def. Muaina & Cluff, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8)

Simmons & Heiden def. Taylor & Jewkes, 6-3, 6-1

Second doubles

First round

Hannah Ashton/Grace Poulsen, Corner Canyon def. Jenna Merrill/Rachel Greenwood, Skyridge, 6-2, 6-2

Jenna Hinkle/Payton Kossin, Woods Cross def. Sara Cochella/Lauren Shields, East, 6-1, 6-2

Addie Zimmerman/Abby Harris, Olympus def. Kylie Edgington/Kali Stokes, Box Elder, 6-1, 6-0

Bethany Anderson/Laura Lundahl, Brighton def Tarlan Kelly/Kaitlin Dixon, Maple Mountain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5

Abby Bradford/Kate Creamer, Highland def. Analiese Forbush/Allison Barrus, Farmington. 6-2, 6-2

Anna Fellers/Maddie Austin, Timpview def. Savannah Cochran/Olivia Smith, Springville, 6-2, 6-2

Emma Berg/Rebecca McGregor, Wasatch def. Sophie Emery/Rebecca Russell, Alta, 6-0, 7-6 (4)

Diya Rao/Daphne Liu, West def. Sophie Jackson/Abby Child, Bountiful, 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Hinkle & Kossin def. Ashton & Poulsen, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Zimmerman & Harris def. Edington & Stokes, 6-2, 6-2

Fellers & Austin def. Bradford & Creamer, 6-1, 6-3

Berg & McGregor def. Rao & Liu, 6-1, 6-3