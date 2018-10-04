WEST JORDAN — A judge has ordered a South Jordan woman to spend at least one year in prison after she admitted to sexually abusing one of her child's friends.

Stacey Colleen McQueen, 37, admitted in July that she touched the genitals of a child on Dec. 8, 2016, causing "substantial emotional or bodily pain," court documents show. On Thursday, 3rd District Judge Katie Bernards-Goodman sentenced McQueen to at least one and up to 15 years in prison.

In exchange for McQueen's guilty plea over the summer to a single count of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, prosecutors dropped seven other felony charges against her, including sodomy on a child, five other child sexual abuse counts and lewdness.

McQueen originally faced eight felony charges after police said she supplied at least two of her child's friends with alcohol and inappropriately touched them.

In a previous case, McQueen pleaded no contest to assault, a class B misdemeanor, in South Jordan Justice Court in June 2016. She paid a $1,000 fine, court records show.

The judge on Thursday ordered her prison sentence to begin immediately.