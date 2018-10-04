Stock image
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman injured Wednesday in a rollover crash has died, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., the crash involving three vehicles occurred at 2850 S. State, South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller said. One of the vehicles rolled and a 48-year-old woman was ejected and critically injured.

The woman died Thursday in a hospital. Her name was not immediately released pending notification of family members.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Ashley Imlay
