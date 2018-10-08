While I was in the fourth grade growing up in Salt Lake, I was taught that here in Utah, Native Americans became our friends by teaching Latter-day Saint pioneers how to eat sego lily bulbs. Sharing food, I learned, was an act of friendship.

Today, Oct. 8, is Indigenous Peoples' Day, a day to remember and celebrate our state’s rich and enduring Native American history. Utah Diné Bikéyah, a nonprofit serving five tribes that share ancestry to Bears Ears National Monument, is celebrating this day by inviting Utahns to our second annual Indigenous Dinner. Traditional and pre-Columbian foods, we imagine, will strengthen friendships, start conversations and bridge political divides by sharing a beautiful space, a culinary experience and laughter with each other. We believe we can better understand cross-cultural differences through nutritious foods and by deepening connections to our natural landscapes and with indigenous peoples.

Today, there are eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, with territories that cover 4.5 percent of the state. Yet most citizens can more easily name our national parks and ski resorts that occupy the lands once stewarded by these tribes. Like many Utahns, I can tout my pioneer heritage all the way back to the first wagon trains to venture into Utah. However, this fairy tale-like story about sharing bulbs, an assertion of my truth when stood up on its own, erases someone else’s history. Utah’s Native American tribes have always been here and still remain; yet, we rarely ask what they lost when pioneers arrived, or how we can chart a path forward inclusive of their desires.

As Utahns, we all notice the changes in the landscapes around us. Our tall grasses are gone, our streams are drying out in midsummer, our mountains burn every year, and the symbol of our friendship, the sego lily, is diminishing. Native Americans have been managing Utah’s natural landscapes for thousands of years, producing meat, fruits, fish, vegetables, medicines, fuel and all of the necessities of life. What if, for the first time, we asked for their advice on land-use and listened to them? Perhaps we might learn why Utah landscapes seem to heal our souls.

As easily as children can be taught that “bulbs make friends,” we can be just as truthful to say that we, as Utah’s early pioneers, colonized lands and killed people. These are basic facts.

As an organization, Utah Diné Bikéyah’s central mission is “healing.” Willie Grayeyes, Utah Diné Bikéyah’s board president, established this objective at our formation, and the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition continued this healing concept of the land and all people when it took the lead in 2015.

Food heals, and as such, Utah Diné Bikéyah invites everyone to join us on Oct. 8, 2018, at our Indigenous Dinner, an opportunity for you to learn about traditional foods of Utah, share stories and begin this important path toward healing. I hope you can join us, whether you try the Four Corners potato and Utah trout being served tomorrow, or bring a side of Jello salad to a mutton stew dinner at an upcoming community event.

Even in 2018, the state of Utah officially celebrates Columbus Day instead of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Even after eight years of “dialogue,” Utah’s congressional leaders do not understand why Indigenous Peoples’ Day matters to tribes and to our future, why we should restore the entire 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument. Perhaps, if we start sharing meals together, we can begin the healing process between tribes and our communities that displaced them from these lands. Let’s find out for ourselves if sego lily soup can teach us how to actually be friends and create the kind of community we want our grandchildren to grow up in.