On Sept. 7, my wife and I were involved in an automobile accident. The accident occurred on 5600 South and Fashion Boulevard. Almost before our car had stopped moving after the impact, a nice gentleman opened the driver's side door and asked if we were all right.

"Was anyone hurt?" he said. "Don't get out, I can take care of things outside."

In a moment he returned and said he had talked to the driver of the other car and the driver was not injured. He said he had notified the authorities. He was back and forth between the two cars providing words of comfort and information for both.

He asked us for telephone numbers of parties we needed to notify and made those calls for us. In a moment the police arrived and he asked if there was anything further he could do. He left so quickly we didn't even get a chance to thank him.

The purpose of this letter is that he might read it an know of our gratitude for his having made a difficult time much easier and to tell your readers of the goodness of so many people in our community.

Lorin Pace

Salt Lake City