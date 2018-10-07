I was flabbergasted by the opinion piece in Sunday’s paper concerning the growing idea that Islam isn’t a religion ('The latest attack on Islam: It isnt't a religion, Sept. 30). I had only heard Michael Flynn’s comment along that line. I wasn’t aware of others holding such an appalling opinion.

I don’t understand how anyone can deny that Islam is a religion. That faith, a beautiful religion, has been around for centuries. They worship God, whom they refer to as Allah. That is no different than Heavenly Father, Jehovah, Yahweh and Jesus. They worship according to their own beliefs, as do Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Catholics and Latter-day Saints. Nobody claims they aren’t followers of a religion. Why say that about Muslims and their faith?

Islam isn’t a political system. Are there people who pervert it into such? Yes. Just like there are Christians who do. Does that make Christianity a political system? Of course not.

Please keep such a disgusting lie out of Utah. Let’s fight to protect our Muslim sisters and brothers from such hate.

Paula Criman

American Fork