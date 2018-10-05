Utah State (3-1) at BYU (3-2)
THE BASICS
- Series: BYU leads, 48-36-2
- Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m. MDT
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)
- Surface: Natural grass
- Tickets: BYU Tickets
- TV: ESPN2
- Stream: ESPN.com
- Radio: KSL 1160AM, 1280AM, 102.7 FM, 92.3 FM
- Audio stream: KSL.com
- How to get there: Parking | UTA
- Weather: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in low 50s at kickoff.
THE STAKES
- For Utah State… The Aggies are looking for respect and an in-state rivalry victory at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It would mark USU’s third win in five years against BYU.
- For BYU … The Cougars are coming off a humbling 35-7 loss at No. 10 Washington. They are looking to bounce back at home and avenge last year’s 40-24 loss in Logan, where BYU coughed up seven turnovers.
THE TRENDS
- For Utah State … The Aggies are 6-0 under coach Matt Wells following a bye week.
- For BYU … The Cougars haven’t lost to USU in back-to-back seasons since 1973-74.
THE CRYSTAL BALL
- For Utah State… The Aggies are one of the highest-scoring teams in the country. BYU probably won’t be able to keep up with USU if it turns into a shootout.
- For BYU … The Cougars haven’t played particularly well at home this season. BYU’s offense is struggling and will be without tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau, who suffered a season-ending knee injury. In order to win, the Cougars will need to protect the ball, sustain drives and prevent big plays by the Aggies.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- Jordan Love, Utah State quarterback: The sophomore has completed 90 of 135 passes for 1,070 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. If BYU can’t get pressure on Love and he gets comfortable in the pocket, it could be a long day for the Cougars.
- Tanner Mangum, BYU quarterback: The senior completed 18 of 21 passes for 160 yards last week. He’ll be facing an Aggie defensive secondary that ranks No. 22 in the country in passing defense and No. 16 in pass efficiency defense.
KEY MATCHUP
- BYU’s secondary vs. Utah State’s wide receivers: The Cougars allowed Jake Browning to pick them apart last week. The Aggies have an explosive offense, particularly in the passing game. If injured safety Dayan Ghanwoloku is able to return, he’ll bolster BYU’s defensive backfield.
QUOTABLE
“It’s BYU week and it’s always an exciting game and a week for us. It’s a rivalry week for us. It’s something that I know our guys will be excited to play in.”
— Utah State coach Matt Wells3 comments on this story
“I love these games. Being familiar with our opponent is really cool. Knowing that there’s some history from last year. We want to get a better result. They came back and ran away with it. We made tons of mistakes in that game. We’ve improved a lot more from last year to this year. We still haven’t played as good as I think we can. It’s midseason, so what a great time to do it than this Friday.”
— BYU coach Kalani Sitake
NEXT UP
- BYU hosts Hawaii on Oct. 13. Utah State hosts UNLV on Oct. 13.
-