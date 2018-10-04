SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a long history of violent crimes faces new charges for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a South Salt Lake movie theater.

Jeremy David Thomas, 33, of South Salt Lake, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with making a terroristic threat, a second-degree felony, and assault, a class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 29, an intoxicated Thomas threatened to kill a man and his family, according to charging documents.

When a police officer handcuffed Thomas and told him he was going to jail, Thomas said, "I'll show you who's story to believe when I (expletive) commit a mass suicide (expletive) bombing at Century 16," the charges state.

The officer asked Thomas if he was making a terroristic threat.

"Yes I am, go ahead and charge me with it," he replied, according to court records. "(Thomas) continued to yell and talk about mass shootings and we would see who he was after he got released from jail."

Thomas' address in charging documents is listed as an apartment building about a block away from the theater.

Prosecutors noted in charging documents that Thomas' threats were concerning in light of his extensive, and often violent, prior convictions.

In 2017 he was convicted of aggravated assault for threatening to shoot people inside the Salt Lake homeless shelter, according to a police report. In 2007 he was convicted of simple assault, court records state. In 2006 he pleaded guilty to an amended attempted possession of an explosive device.

Thomas has been charged at least two other times with felony aggravated assault only to have the cases later dismissed, court records indicate. He has also had numerous intoxication and trespassing charges filed against him.