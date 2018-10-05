Going back to school is a momentous time for students. Bright-eyed but somewhat nervous kindergartners attending school for the first time worry about having a nice teacher, making friends and maybe being away from Mom all day. All the way up to seniors in high school, students worry about having friends, being bullied, getting the right teachers, understanding algebra and having too much homework.

The activity side of school ratchets up in junior high school and becomes a major part of the high school experience — football and basketball games, cheerleading, proms and many other activities, not the least of which is the social aspect (and drama) of today’s schools. And it’s all pretty exciting for the kids.

Society makes huge investments in our school system. As society has become more complex, as fewer families teach all that we expect children to learn in the home, as poverty and language and cultural barriers limit so many children’s ability to learn, we have shifted many traditionally parental obligations to teachers.

Schools are a convenient place for policymakers and social change advocates to delegate responsibility. Thus, we have assigned educators several time-consuming and expensive missions: competitive athletics; interschool contests such as speech and debate, drama and music, and sponsorship of affinity and interest groups and clubs. The resources and attention spent on high school football and basketball are significant, and adult involvement and expectations sometimes become extravagant, a la “Friday Night Lights.” Beyond the three R's, lawmakers, school boards and parents have imposed on our teachers the responsibilities of teaching sexual maturation and education, personal finance, health and hygiene and a host of other subjects. If there is something we want young people to learn or we want to address some social ill, too often we turn to the schools.

As we hang more and more things on the education Christmas tree, we dilute educators’ practical ability to teach students reading and math and help them to graduate from high school and go to college or get the other postsecondary learning that will enable them to become functional, tax-paying adults.

A good example: Schools are the focus of nutrition for a huge number of students. Granite School District serves almost 70,000 meals a day. Low- and moderate-income students get breakfast, lunch and an after-school snack and have access to a food bank and a food kit for the weekends — because kids don’t learn well when they are hungry. Schools have assumed this responsibility, but it adds to the burdens on our education system.

We have imposed so many expectations on schools that are tangential to school’s main purpose that we must constantly refocus our attention on enabling teachers to teach and students to learn. Teachers must be free to teach, to imbue their students with a love of learning, to teach them practical and functional things like typing and reading, but also to stimulate them to self-expression in writing, speaking, art, humanities and physical activity. In addition to learning facts and figures, students must learn to find and manipulate data, analyze, reason, conclude, argue and persuade orally and in writing — to think critically. Students must learn independent thought and personal initiative. They should know the principles of capitalism and how money works and understand our government at all levels and what their role in the political sphere should be.

Mostly, our students should come to know about all the areas there are to learn and how necessary and exciting and rewarding continual learning is. They need to know how and why to be lifelong learners.

Let us protect our education system from ever widening its mission. School shootings and other safety concerns, the growing complexity of social life for kids, the inability of many homes to provide even the basic elements of care for their children and many other factors are already exacerbating the burdens imposed on schools. This trend will hardly diminish. Therefore, let us do all we can as a society not to needlessly complicate and multiply our educators’ ability to fulfill their already complex mission.

The primary purpose of school is learning. Let’s all keep that uppermost in our minds.