SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah officials issued a statement on the naming of former Runnin’ Utes star Kyle Kuzma in testimony at the college basketball corruption trial in New York.

“The University of Utah is aware of statements made in federal court today regarding alleged payments to an individual associated with former Utah student-athlete Kyle Kuzma. The university continues to monitor developments as it takes these allegations very seriously.”

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports reported that Munish Sood, a financial advisor who entered a guilty plea to felony conspiracy to commit bribery in August, implicated associates of Kuzma — along with Markelle Fultz of Washington — in court testimony.

Sood said he paid a $30,000 loan to an associate of Fultz and provided an undisclosed amount to an associate of Kuzma during his time with the Utes. He’s now in his second year with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

When Kuzma’s name surfaced on a balance sheet — “titled “Loan to Players” — tied to former NBA agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports agency last February, it caught many by surprise. Kuzma reportedly received $9,500 according to documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports. It was included on a list of accounts through the end of 2015.

“I never knew anything about it,” Kuzma’s mother, Karri, told the Deseret News at the time.

Priority Sports, which represented Kuzma, declined to discuss specifics, A representative said any comment would come from Kuzma himself.

"I don't think it is the right time to really say too much about that with all (the stuff) going on," Kuzma told the Los Angeles Times.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak and since retired athletics director Chris Hill issued statements on the matter in February. Krystkowiak said he had “absolutely no knowledge about it” and noted that they were just allegations at that point.

“I know we run a clean program,” he said.

Hill’s comments centered around unethical agents that have been an issue for several years despite repeated education efforts by college officials.

"Certainly this is a topic that our Pac-12 reform committee on NCAA men’s basketball is addressing. Personally, I welcome the scrutiny on the sport of men’s basketball because the behavior of some agents, along with reports of other illegal recruiting activities, is hurting the sport,” Hill said. “Coach Krystkowiak has a great deal of integrity and runs a clean program, but this situation shows there are areas outside a coach’s control that need to be fixed.”