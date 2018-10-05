I couldn't agree more with United Way’s article 'Proposition 3 is good for Utahns' (Sept. 17). I am so thankful for the care that Medicaid has provided for myself and my son, who will be a year old this October. Without coverage through this wonderful program, I would not have been able to afford the support I needed to get through the pregnancy and delivery of my child.

While I have worked hard to provide for my family, my life has not been without its struggles. I have dealt with homelessness off and on since developing mental health issues as a result of losing my first son during a liver transplant when he was just 4 years old. But these trying times have made the good ones so much better, and a huge part of that has been a result of knowing that I will have reliable health care if things go wrong.

No matter your status in today’s society, you should appreciate the need for everyone to receive health care. For so many in Utah, that care comes from Medicaid. I owe a lot to this program, including the health of my child today.

Lovincea Eagletail

Salt Lake City