The Supreme Court nomination process is fundamentally flawed. Having the president nominate the candidate virtually guarantees political bias contrary to the intent of the Constitution. It also guarantees tribal political warfare. The nomination should be done by unanimous agreement among the Senate majority and minority leaders of both political parties with advice and consent of the president.

The most important question regarding Kavanaugh is not whether he made mistakes in his youth. The important questions are 1) has he continued to make such mistakes, and 2) is he an honest man we can trust to put country first ahead of personal and political interests? Will he serve as a competent and politically neutral judge as required by the Constitution? But if Kavanaugh is guilty of sexual abuse crimes for which there is no statute of limitations, he should go to jail.

If he lies about past mistakes, he is not qualified for the Supreme Court.

George Peterson

Sandy