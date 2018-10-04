SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome to a very special movie-focused edition of Your Weekend. With this many special screenings coming your way, it felt wrong to write about anything else. From “Beetlejuice” to “Bewitched” to “Bullitt” — and yes, even “Hocus Pocus” — this could be a legendary weekend for all you movie lovers.

‘Beetlejuice’ at the Tower

Yes, Michael Keeton has won an Oscar, but he’ll always be Beetlejuice to us. Tim Burton’s 1988 classic comes to the Tower Theatre as part of the Salt Lake Film Society’s month-long Tower of Terror film series, which brings spooky cinema classics back to life. We can’t think of a better movie to kick things off. Oct. 5-11, dates and times vary, 876 E. 900 South, $6.75-$9.25, free Oct. 9, 7 p.m. for those 21 years and younger (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

‘Hocus Pocus’ in Heber City

Name a more iconic trio — we’ll wait. The witchy sisters Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimi) weren’t a smash when “Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993. Thanks to the Disney Channel and ABC Family, though, it’s become a cult classic. Heber City’s Rivers Edge Festival Grounds is hosting a special “Hocus Pocus” screening, which will include food trucks, costume contests and some scary surprises. Bring your chairs, blankets and sense of imagination. Oct. 5, 6-11:30 p.m. 7000 Old Highway 40, Heber City, $10-$20 (“Movie in the Woods” on Facebook, eventselevated.com).

‘Aida’ on the big screen

You’ve probably seen those Metropolitan Opera trailers at the movie theater, but have you ever taken the plunge? The Met’s production of “Aida” comes to select Megaplex and Cinemark theaters this weekend. See some of the world’s best opera singers tackle this Verdi classic. Oct. 6 and 10, select times, select Megaplex Theatres, $17-$21; and Oct. 10, 1 and 6:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $15-$23 (fathomevents.com).

‘Bullitt’ at the Megaplex

No man has ever been cooler than Steve McQueen in “Bullitt.” We’re glad local Megaplex theaters took notice. McQueen’s iconic 1968 role comes to Megaplex theaters on Sunday for a few special screenings. It’s been 50 years since “Bullitt,” but McQueen still reigns supreme. Oct. 7 and 9, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$12 (fathomevents.com).

‘Bewitched’ at Brewvies

The 2005 film adaption of “Bewitched” was ambitious, and super meta: Written and directed by Nora Ephron (“When Harry Met Sally,” “You’ve Got Mail”), and starring Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman, those actors play actors, who’ve been cast in a TV remake of 1964’s film “Bewitched.” Ferrell’s character gets more than he bargained for when he learns Kidman’s character is an actual witch. (Confused yet?) The film gets a brunch screening at Brewvies Cinema Pub. Come for the magic, stay for the biscuits and gravy. Oct. 7, 11 a.m., 677 S. 200 West, no admission fee (801-355-5500, brewvies.com).