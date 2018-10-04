LOGAN — The home of a Logan man accused of sending envelopes that tested positive for ricin poison to the White House and Pentagon has been deemed safe, according to health officials.

"After being briefed by the FBI and accessing the site, it is clear there is no risk or concern to the public's health at this location," the Bear River Health Department tweeted on Thursday.

The department reviewed the home at 380 N. 200 West, officials said, along with members of the FBI.

William Clyde Allen III, 39, was taken into custody on Wednesday for investigation of threat of terrorism, officials said.

According to a jail booking report, Allen purchased castor beans and sent four letters containing ground castor beans to President Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson.

"All four letters sent by Allen tested positive for ricin poison," the report states.

None of the letters actually entered the White House or Pentagon.

Allen's first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning in U.S. District Court, when he is expected to be charged.