SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on all lands it administers in Box Elder, Davis, Cache, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber counties.

The action lifts prohibitions on campfires outside of established campground fire pits, smoking over dry vegetation, and cutting, welding or grinding metal on public lands.

While the BLM has rescinded the restrictions, wildfire danger still exists. Fire managers urge the public to prevent human-caused wildfires by completely putting out campfires using a shovel and water; building campfires in areas free of vegetation; not driving through tall vegetation; and making sure trailer chains are elevated above the road.

Shooting closures will remain in effect in the Eastern Lake Mountains and all other closure areas.

Year-round restrictions still apply on using exploding targets, lanterns or aerial luminaries, tracer or incendiary ammunition and off-road vehicles not equipped with a spark arrestor.