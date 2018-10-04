Dixie State sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week on Thursday for her performance earlier this week at the Fifth Annual DSU Fall Invitational played at Sand Hollow Golf Course.

Deeble tied for runner-up honors, her best collegiate finish, at even-par 144 to help lead the Trailblazers to a fifth-place team finish. She fired a career-best 3-under 69 in Monday’s opening round, which tied the DSU program record for the lowest individual 18-hole score, and she became the first Trailblazer in program history to post a 3-under par score in any round.

The sophomore’s two-round total of 144 tied for the second-lowest individual 36-hole score in program history. In addition, Deeble led the 60-player field in par-4 scoring (-1), was tied for sth in par-5 scoring (E) and finished tied for fourth in total birdies (6) and pars (25).

Dixie State continues its fall schedule at the Western Washington Invitational this Monday and Tuesday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club in Bellingham, Washington.