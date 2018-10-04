MAGNA — Great Salt Lake State Park will host a kite-flying event on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m.

The park will have about 50 kits on hand, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if you have them. The kite building kits will be provided free of charge, but will be initially limited to one per group on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants will meet under the Yacht Club pavilion.

While the event is free, please note that there is a $3 daily use fee to enter the park, which is located at 13312 W. 1075 South.