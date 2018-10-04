WEST JORDAN — Residents are encouraged to apply for two seats on the Planning Commission that will be vacant beginning Jan. 1.

The seven-member commission is responsible for reviewing, approving and making recommendations about land use planning, zoning and subdivisions to the City Council. The panel meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Appointments to the commission are made by the City Council.

Candidates must be 18 or older. Letters of interest and resumes should be submitted to [email protected] by Monday, Nov. 5.