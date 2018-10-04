COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The City Council has approved the appointment of Tim Tingey as city manager. He succeeds John Park, who retired in September after serving five years.

Tingey will assume his duties on Oct. 15.

Most recently, Tingey served as director of Administrative and Development Services for Murray, where he oversaw seven divisions — community and economic development, building inspection, geographic information systems, information technology, recorder, facilities management and the treasurer office. He also served as the executive director for the Redevelopment Agency of Murray.

Before moving to Utah, Tingey worked for the city of Pocatello, Idaho, for 11 years in planning, grant administration and economic development.

Tingey holds a bachelor's degree in business from Utah State University, and a master's degree in public administration and a doctorate in political science from Idaho State University. He is an adjunct faculty member at the University of Utah, teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in public administration and political science.