FARMINGTON — A man who avoided prison time 10 years ago when he was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor now faces new criminal charges involving a child.

John Rex Mayne, 36, of Pleasant Grove, was charged in 2nd District Court in Farmington Thursday with enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

Starting on Sept. 27, Mayne had several conversations using social media with an undercover federal officer posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to charging documents. Mayne "arranged to meet the agent for sex, and also asked the agent to arrange for another adult male to be present," according to charging documents.

The undercover officer also posed as the adult who was allegedly going to go along with the sex act, the charges state.

"When arrested and interviewed, (Mayne) stated that he intended to give the agent money and a morning-after pill in exchange for sex," according to court records.

In 2008, Mayne was convicted of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in exchange for charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and child sex abuse being dismissed, according to court records. A prison sentence was suspended and he was ordered to spend six months in jail and was placed on three years of probation.