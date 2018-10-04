SALT LAKE CITY ― You might want to think twice before going to great lengths to get that “picture perfect” shot on your phone.

A study recently published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care found that at least 259 people have died in selfie-related accidents between 2011 and 2017.

According to Mashable, drowning (70 deaths) and falling (48 deaths) were the top contributors to the selfie mortality rate. Transport-related accidents also ranked as the main factor.

The research showed that three times as many men as women die while taking selfies, largely due to engaging in risky behavior.

In addition, 182 of the deaths were people ranging from ages 10 to 29.

Over half of the selfie deaths occurred in India, where Ars Technica reported 159 fatalities occurred. Russia and the United States had the next highest numbers, with 16 and 14 reported deaths, respectively. Pakistan followed with 11.

But researchers believe that these findings are just “the tip of the iceberg.”

"It is believed that selfie deaths are underreported and the true problem needs to be addressed," an excerpt of the study stated, citing that road accidents that occur while posing for pictures are reported as “death due to road traffic accident.”

According to BBC, selfie deaths are on the rise. Just within the past four months, there have been two reported selfie deaths where people have fallen from great heights trying to get the perfect picture.

Researchers in the study suggested that more “no selfie zones” need to be created at dangerous spots in order to reduce the number of deaths.

“The true magnitude of the problem is underestimated. It is therefore important to assess the true burden, causes and reasons for selfie deaths so that appropriate interventions can be made," the study said.