SALT LAKE CITY — Pet lovers are invited to join Best Friends Animal Society for its annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Liberty Park.

The family friendly event, which aims to save the lives of homeless cats and dogs in the area, will feature vendors, activity zones for pets and kids, food trucks, live entertainment and contests.

Participants can raise funds as an individual or join a team. Registration, at strutyourmutt.org, is $15 for those 13 and older and $10 for children 6 to 12.

An early bird on-site registration and T-shirt pick-up will be held Friday, Oct. 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the northwest corner of the park, 900 South and 500 East.

On-site registration and T-shirt pick-up begins at 10:30 a.m. The walk starts at noon, and the event will wrap up at 4 p.m.

All animal lovers, with or without a mutt, are welcome. Well-behaved, leashed dogs under adult control are also welcome, but for safety purposes, please don't bring other pets.

This year's fundraising goal is $145,000. Last year, more than 2,000 animal lovers raising more than $200,000.