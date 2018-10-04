SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t worry about switching your phone to airplane mode, at least if you’re flying through Delta.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told an audience at the Skift Global Forum in New York that the airline would soon offer free in-flight Wi-Fi to all of its passengers, according to Forbes.

Bastian didn’t offer any further details about the idea.

“I don’t know of anywhere else, besides in an airplane, that you can’t get free Wi-Fi,” Bastian said. “We’re going to make it free.”

According to Forbes, airlines have previously promised free internet connectivity only to disappoint customers.

Airlines like Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines offer free Wi-Fi for a limited amount of time for a peak of data usage.

However, others, like Turkish Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines, will offer free Wi-Fi to most frequent flyers, even though they’ll charge others.

So why isn’t Wi-Fi free on flights? According to The Wall Street Journal, internet providers like Gogo try to find the right price to cover the installation and operation costs.

Wi-Fi can be found aboard multiple airlines, including Air Europa, Delta, Emirates, Etihad, Eurowings, EVA Air, Iberia, Kuwait, Lufthansa, SAS, Scoot, United and Virgin Atlantic.