For the 16th-straight year, the Utah State soccer team has earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award.

Overall, the Aggies are one of 773 NCAA soccer teams to receive the recognition, which includes 484 women's teams. There are 191 schools that had both men's and women's teams receive the award. To earn the award, teams must have a team grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year, and the Aggies posted an overall team GPA of 3.61 for the 2017-18 academic year. The 3.61 is the highest team GPA Utah State has had in its 16 years of receiving the award.

Utah State is one of seven Mountain West schools on the list, as well as one of four programs in Utah. The Aggies' 3.61 team GPA is the highest of the Beehive State programs and the second-highest among Mountain West teams. Utah State's 16-year streak is tied for the ninth-longest among Division I teams, where Wisconsin-Milwaukee leads the group with 21-straight years.