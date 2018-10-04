Ten Utah State softball players have earned the Easton Scholar-Athlete Award for the 2017-18 school year, as announced by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Wednesday.

To earn the NFCA Scholar-Athlete award, a student-athlete must earn a 3.5 or better grade point average for the entire school year. The 10 USU players recognized are the most the team has had since the award was created for the 2013-14 academic year. The 10 Aggies honored are among 6,280 total student-athletes to be recognized and 1,311 at the Division I level.

Among the 10 Aggies to receive the award are Amee Aarhus, Emily Hunter and Jordyn McCracken, who all graduated in May of 2018. McCracken earned the award for the fourth time to end her collegiate career, the only Utah State player to be recognized each year of her career.

The graduating seniors are joined by senior Mia Maher, who leads the Aggie team with a 3.95 GPA and earned the award for the third-straight year. Additionally, six USU players earned the award for their first year in college, in Kayla Fielder, Kennedy Hira, Bri Lerma, Leah Molina, Stephanie Reed and Joely Williamson.