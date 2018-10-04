Skyridge upped its record to 5-0 in Region 8 volleyball action with a sweep of Provo on Tuesday and now gears up for a big showdown against Wasatch (2-2 in Region 8) on Thursday.

Skyridge dominated Provo, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-10. The Falcons have gone through each team in Region 8 undefeated in matches played but also without dropping a single set.

Skyridge lost one match last year in league play, and that was to Wasatch, so the Falcons will be weary of the Wasps. It will also be the annual Dig Pink Night, as the Falcon volleyball program raises money for families battling cancer.

"Dig Pink is a special night for me," said Skyridge head coach Deanna Meyer. "Over the years we have been able to raise money for a great cause. Some of the money goes every year to Huntsman Cancer Institute, where we buy a brick for cancer research or in a name of someone who has lost the battle against breast cancer."

"We have also been able to donate to organizations that help women with breast cancer and other individuals giving the good fight against cancer," Meyer said.

Meyer also encourages all those who attend to wear pink to support the cause. There will be silent auction items and other ways for the crowd to donate and get involved in the cause.

In Skyridge's clash with Provo, the Falcons got stellar play from libero Tylee Fuller, who had five service aces, served on a total of 16 Skyridge points and added four digs.

Setter Kaitlin Standifird posted 21 assists, four aces and five kills. Kenadee Christensen led the offense with seven kills.

Skyridge also welcomed the return of one of the key middle blockers, Kjersti Strong, who has missed action due to a concussion. Strong had four kills and three blocks to help the Falcons dominate the Bulldogs.

While Skyridge entertains Wasatch, Provo (0-4) will be at Springville (2-3) on Thursday.