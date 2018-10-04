LOGAN — After a week off, Utah State is more than ready to head down to Provo to defend ownership of the Old Wagon Wheel against BYU.

"It’s BYU Week and it’s always an exciting game and week for us," said coach Matt Wells at his weekly press conference. "It’s a rivalry week for us. It’s something that I know our guys will be excited to play in. There’s a ton to prepare for them. I’m so glad we had a bye week."

It’s BYU Week and it’s always an exciting game and week for us. It's a rivalry week for us. USU coach Matt Wells

"It’s a big game," added senior linebacker Suli Tamaivena. "We’re fighting for respect and pride. This game’s going to be a fun game. We just have to be mentally ready and physically ready."

When asked if the series was now a rivalry, Wells simply responded, "I’ve always been reminded of what coach (Gary Andersen) used to say and that was, ‘You’ve got to beat them a few times before it becomes a rivalry.’ I don’t know if I can, as the head coach, stand up here and declare it a rivalry. I know it is in our locker room and our school. The games lately have been very competitive. I look for another competitive game on Friday night."

Utah State has a chance to make series history Friday night. The Aggies haven't won back-to-back games in the series since they won four in a row during a stretch from 1971-74. The Cougars are just a 2.5-point favorite, meaning this game could go either way.

Given the intensity of this game, Wells is carefully managing his players' emotions.

"You don’t have to be at your emotional peak until 7:05 p.m. on Friday," Well said. "You start locking in a little bit more mentally and emotionally as the week builds."

Utah State is well aware of what impact new BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has made on the Cougars' offense. In particular, the Aggies are looking at the fly sweep, even comparing it to Air Force's rushing attack.

"Our main job is to stop the run. They’re going to go inside or they’re going to go outside. It’s basically similar," said Tamaivena. "They just do it in so many different formations. Like I said, if we prepare perfectly for their formations and we know what to expect in their formations and when they’re going to do a sweep and all that, we’ll be solid."

Meanwhile, the Aggies' offense is certainly confident after averaging more than 50 points per game during the young 2018 season.

"From an offensive standpoint, I like our chances, with what we do as an offense that will influence them as a defense. That’s always been our mentality as an offense is to attack the defense," said senior offensive lineman Roman Andrus. "That’s what we’ve done every week and that’s what we’re going to continue to do."

But that is not to say Wells is taking the Cougars' defense lightly.

"Sione Takitaki is doing really well right now, and I’m really impressed with him. Butch (Pau’u) is back and a force to be reckoned with in the middle," Wells said. "You look at their defense and they’re so strong up the middle. (Khyiris) Tonga is very stout. (Corbin) Kaufusi presents a ton of problems on the edge. The front seven on both sides are very good. This will be a challenge for us and for our defense in seeing something different.

Wells even pointed to the defense as something that BYU had greatly improved on from last year's disappointing 4-9 squad.

"I think what goes hand-in-hand is the way the linebackers play. They fit off of the defensive linemen. They’re really good tacklers in space and very physical," Wells said.

"I’m excited for it. I welcome the challenge. They do a couple things different defensively with formations and whatnot. Obviously, they have some good defensive linemen. That puts the challenge on us as offensive linemen to handle it and make sure we can establish a running game," Andrus said.