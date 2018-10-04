PROVO — BYU wants to bounce back from last weekend’s humbling 35-7 loss at Washington.

But it won’t be easy as a confident, high-scoring Utah State team invades LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday (7 p.m., MDT, ESPN2).

The Aggies are seeking their third win over the Cougars in five years.

BYU has played four Power 5 opponents this season and USU is the first Group of 5 foe. But the Aggies, who average 51.5 points a game, pose a big challenge.

“Utah State has put up big numbers. They’re very explosive,” said BYU safety Austin Lee. “As a defense, we have to put ourselves in the right positions.”

Quarterback Jordan Love leads an offense that ranks No. 4 in scoring offense and No. 28 in passing offense.

Utah State won’t be intimidated by the atmosphere at Edwards Stadium after narrowly falling at Michigan State, 38-31, on Aug. 31.

USU’s defense, meanwhile, is No. 16 in pass efficiency defense and No. 22 in pass defense.

“They’ve been very opportunistic. They’ve caused a lot of turnovers. They played Michigan State really tough and could have won that game,” BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum said of the Aggie defense. “The other teams they’ve played, they’ve really handled. They fly around and they play hard. They play tough and they play scrappy. We’re going to have to be on point with our execution and make sure that we’re taking care of the ball. They’re a good team.”

The Cougars scored only seven points last week — albeit against one of the nation’s top defenses — and that touchdown came in the final minute and was aided by a muffed punt by Washington.

BYU had an impressive drive in the first half against the Huskies but it stalled due to a flurry of penalties.

What will it take for the Cougars to put together more consistent drives?

“We just need to play BYU football. In practice we really stress no pre-snap penalties, no holding penalties,” said tight end Matt Bushman. “It was weird (against Washington). I don’t know if we were a little nervous or not expecting the physicality … In practice we get punished if we false start. We do up-downs and that’s not fun.

"We just need to play our game. We can’t have dumb mistakes. When we shoot ourselves in the foot, we’re beating ourselves. When we’re playing our game and running our offense like we’ve seen in some games, without making mistakes, it’s tough to be stopped.”

Tight ends coach Steve Clark said the offense needs to play cleaner and execute.

“We did a lot of things we don’t normally do in that game. We put the ball on the ground three times. We hadn’t had false starts for two or three games. That drive, we had two. We have five or six for the whole game. We’ve got to get back to being disciplined. That’s what (offensive coordinator Jeff) Grimes preaches. If we are, if we execute, then we’re pretty good. If we don’t, no offense is very good.”

The Aggies battered BYU last year in Logan, 40-24, in a game that saw the Cougars cough up seven turnovers.

“There’s a little bit of a rivalry there. It’s a fun atmosphere, whether you’re playing there or here. It’s a fun game to be a part of. This is my fourth time playing Utah State and it’s always been an intense game,” said Mangum, who was injured and did not play against USU in 2017. “Last year, Utah State took it to us. They beat us pretty handily. It was frustrating and it was tough to take. It’s exciting to go out and play again.”

Mangum is hoping to see the offense’s best game of the season Friday night.

“We’re right there. We’ve showed flashes. We’ve showed, at times, what we’re capable of. Now it’s a matter of putting it all together for four quarters,” he said. “It’s there. We have the pieces. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re being consistent and dialed in and focused and doing our job, if we’re all doing our job, that will take care of itself.”

Utah State has proven that it can be consistently competitive with BYU in recent years. The Cougars know they are in for a battle again Friday.

“They’re very good. You watch them play Wisconsin last year and they were close at halftime. They should have won the Michigan State game,” Clark said. “They can compete with anybody. Growing up here in Utah, that wasn’t always the case. But it is now.”

Utah State (3-1) at BYU (3-2)