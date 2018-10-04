The compromise announced Thursday between coalitions for and against Proposition 2, the medical marijuana initiative, is a superb example of how well-meaning people with differing opinions can come together to craft solid public policy solutions.

If all goes well, state lawmakers will make the compromise a law shortly after Election Day.

Its only weakness is timing. Such a solution months ago would have kept Proposition 2 off ballots this fall. As it stands, ballots have been printed and voters still will be faced with this initiative. Many are bound to be confused about its relationship to the compromise. Some may assume the proposition has been updated to reflect the new agreement, which is not true. Complicating this is the apparent agreement by both sides to stand down in terms of outward campaigning for the rest of the election season.

Some jointly sponsored ads by former adversaries would help this situation. However, in a curious twist, each side remains either opposed or in favor of the proposition, at least through Election Day. Only the volume level of their positions has changed.

We remain opposed to Proposition 2. It is bad public policy. While it would provide much-needed relief to many who are suffering, it clearly goes too far. Its loose controls would have been a giant step toward allowing recreation marijuana use in Utah, with its attendant social ills.

But now we also oppose it on political grounds. Should it pass, some lawmakers may feel political pressure to let the vote stand and reject the compromise legislation.

Politics offers no guarantees, but this compromise offers many reasons for Utahns to trust in the eventual outcome. It has the support of the governor, who must call a special legislative session. It has the support of the speaker of the House and the Senate president, and it has the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns this newspaper, the Utah Medical Association and other major organizations.

In a nation where many states have wholeheartedly accepted legal marijuana and now are grappling with its consequences, this is a unique approach based on sound principles and compassionate aims.

Those who wrote Proposition 2 were tired of what they saw as a legislative process that moved too slowly. They also were counting on the compassion of everyday Utahns who want to help relieve suffering.

Those who oppose the proposition share concerns about those who suffer, but they also believe the initiative’s loose wording could lead to even more suffering as the drug becomes readily available, especially to young people.

The compromise would solve these concerns by treating medical marijuana as medicine. It would be available in several forms, including tablets, capsules, oils, topical lotions, gelatins and unprocessed plant flowers of one gram or less. This would help doctors prescribe exact dosages and monitor a patient’s progress.

The bill would specifically list the illnesses that qualify for this treatment, with room for exceptions decided by a compassionate-use board.

A loose dispensary system would be replaced with up to five cannabis pharmacies statewide, augmented by county health departments.

Gone would be the proposition’s rules allowing people to grow their own marijuana under certain circumstances and the confusion over what is legal and what isn’t.

Not everyone involved in the debate over Proposition 2 supports this compromise, of course, but the prominence of the people who crafted it, on both sides, will drive those voices to the fringe.

In a nation where many states have wholeheartedly accepted legal marijuana and now are grappling with its consequences, this is a unique approach based on sound principles and compassionate aims.

More than that, however, it is a timely example to the rest of the nation that spirited opponents can come together to find solutions that work.