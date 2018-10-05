"WHERE SCIENCE MEETS GOD: 12 Ways Science Reinforces LDS Doctrine," by Scott R. Frazer**, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 192 pages (nf)**

In "Where Science Meets God: 12 Ways Science Reinforces LDS Doctrine," Utah author Scott R. Frazer,who has a doctorate in analytical chemistry, discusses how science and religion (specifically The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) are actually complementary to each other rather than in conflict.

Evolution versus creationism has been a long debated topic with most believing it could only be one or the other. But, as Frazer explores, it is more likely that the two theories support each other.

Frazer uses scientific evidence and research as well as scriptural and doctrinal references to explain how evolution and creationism may be one and the same. He discusses how God likely used specific scientific methods and formulas to create the earth via what has been dubbed the big bang. Coinciding with that, Frazer explains how it is likely that God used evolution to create the various life and species, including humans.

While discussing aspects of religion and science, such as Adam and Eve, Noah's Ark, the Creation in six days, the authors of the scriptures, the Word of Wisdom, and recent medical advances, Frazer reinforces doctrinal topics by using modern scientific discoveries.

"Where Science Meets God" is a thought-provoking insight into science and religion and how they go together, rather than disproving one or the other. Frazer's exploration shows how the scriptures support science, and how science proves the doctrines of the gospel.

Though geared toward a Latter-day Saint audience, Frazer's book can be helpful for anyone with a religious background.