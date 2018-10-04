"EXPLORING THE APOCRYPHA FROM A LATTER-DAY SAINT PERSPECTIVE," by Jared W. Ludlow, Cedar Fort, $16.99, 240 pages (nf)

Jared W. Ludlow, a BYU professor of ancient scripture and ancient Near Eastern Studies, has a new book, "Exploring the Apocrypha from a Latter-day Saint Perspective," that is an excellant resource for any member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint looking to further their knowledge about this sacred text that is tied to both Christianity and Judaism.

Cedar Fort Jared Ludlow is the author of "Exploring the Apocrypha from a Latter-day Saint Perspective."

The origins of the Apocrypha, according to Ludlow, begin during the Septuagint translation of Jewish scripture from Hebrew into Greek where the various books that now consist of the apocrophya were interspersed throughout where deemed appropriate by translators at that time. Since then, biblical scholars in both Christian and Jewish religions have debated the authenticity and scriptural value of these books.

As a result, the books making up the Apocrypha have often been separated from the Bible and not deemed a part of the canon. Regardless of this debate, the Apocrypha has has a profound influence on both the Christian and Jewish culture, inspiring many poems, stories and artwork throughout history.

In regards to its stance within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ludlow provides background of its use and value by early church members and how often each book has been quoted by general authorities. According to Doctrine and Covenants 91, the Apocrypha has "many things contained therein that are true, and it is mostly translated correctly," however, "There are many things contained therein that are not true, which are interpolations by the hands of men." Finally, the Lord gives Joseph the counsel that "whoso is enlightened by the Spirit shall obtain benefit therefrom."

In his book, Ludlow provides indepth background on each specific book in the Apocrypha, a summary of the text, and an analysis on how it can be a value to the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is both an interesting and enlightening read.