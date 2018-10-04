SALT LAKE CITY — It’s just a little hocus pocus.

AMC Theatres announced earlier this month that the Disney cult classic “Hocus Pocus” will return to theaters this fall to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

“Hocus Pocus” tells the story of three witches who are brought back from the dead in Salem, Massachusetts, as they try to steal the souls of children so they can live forever.

“Hocus Pocus” originally dropped July 16, 1993. The film received mixed reviews and low box office numbers. It rebounded in later years, becoming a cult classic that airs during the Halloween season.

Now, it’s hitting the big screen again. The film will be in theaters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, according to AMC.

Only two Utah theaters will hold screenings. Here are the details:

AMC West Jordan 12

Times: 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m, 6:45 p.m.

AMC Classic Provo 12

Times: 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

You can find showtimes for your theater by visiting AMC’s website.

That’s not the only spell “Hocus Pocus” will put on you this fall. The channel FreeForm announced back in May that its “13 Nights of Halloween” will expand to “31 Nights of Halloween” and will include a 25th anniversary extravaganza for “Hocus Pocus.”

The extravaganza includes a 90-minute special to air Oct. 20, at 6:15 p.m. MDT, which will include an all-day party and a reunion of “Hocus Pocus” cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy (Sarah and Mary Sanderson), as well as Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Amanda Shepherd (Emily), Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson) and Jason Marsden (voice of Thackery Binx). Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson) is not officially scheduled to appear.

Rumors about potential reboots and sequels of “Hocus Pocus” have existed for years. Deadline reported in 2017 that Disney Channel planned to release a “Hocus Pocus” TV movie that would be a reimagining of the film, according to my report for the Deseret News.