Editor's note: A version of this has been previously published on the author's website_._

The first galaxies formed in two stages, according to a scientific paper published Aug. 16 — and some of them remain in the Milky Way's orbit.

Mysterious "dark matter" played a vital role in the process, the paper maintains. Dark matter is the name given to material or an effect that was present after the Big Bang and about which little is known other than its gravitational pull on ordinary matter.

Photo provded by Sownak Bose Sownak Bose of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics is the paper's lead author. Earlier, he was a doctorate student at the Institute for Computational Cosmology at Durham University, England, along with his co-authors.

Findings are presented in "The Imprint of Cosmic Reionization on the Luminosity Function of Galaxies," in the American Astronomical Society's periodical, The Astrophysical Journal. Authors are Sownak Bose of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Carlos Frenk and Alis Deason, both of Durham University, England. Segue-1, Bootes I, Tucana II and Ursa Major I are names of some of the dwarf galaxies in the Milky Way neighborhood believed to be among those ancient populations of first galaxies, according to the center.

The center and Durham University explain in news releases that 380,000 years after the Big Bang, the first hydrogen atoms began to form; they collected into clouds and gradually cooled, settling into regions of dark matter that were among the Big Bang's productions. "This cooling phase, known as the 'cosmic dark ages,' lasted about 100 million years. Eventually, the gas that had cooled inside the halos (regions of dark matter) became unstable and began to form stars. These objects are the very first galaxies ever to have formed. With the formation of the first galaxies, the universe burst into light, bringing the cosmic dark ages to an end," the releases add.

Two populations of early galaxies came about, one at the end of the cosmic dark ages, termed ultra-faint galaxies; the second began to assemble "hundreds of millions of years later" and were slightly brighter. By then, energy released by the first stars had "ionized" hydrogen atoms — that is, the center says, the atoms "had their electrons knocked out" by the intense ultraviolet radiation of the first stars. The change allowed the new galaxies "to cool into more massive dark matter halos. Eventually, the halos of dark matter became so massive that bright galaxies like our own Milky Way were able to form."

In an email exchange with The Nightly News, Bose said the earliest structures in the universe were halos of dark matter "collapsing solely under the influence of gravity. Neutral hydrogen cools and then gets trapped in the gravitational wells of these first generation of halos. Eventually, the first stars are formed."