SALT LAKE CITY ― Burger King just released new advertisements, and they are Siri-ously entertaining.

The commercials are styled to sound like they were written by an artificial intelligence robot, or AI.

AI bots, like Siri, are known for having awkward grammar and consistently misusing words in place of similar sounding ones.

To play off of these defects, the ads contain weird lines like “Have it Norway” and “The Whopper is back, it never left, but it’s back.”

You can watch one of the ads below.

According to The Verge, Burger King announced in a press release that the ads were, in fact, made by an AI using a “deep-learning algorithm."

But the announcement turned out to be all part of a joke when the company’s head of global marketing, Marcelo Pascoa, later made it clear that humans, not robots, were responsible for the creative behind the ads, according to The Verge.

People on social media reacted very positively to the commercials

Burger King forced an AI to watch all of its ads then write a new one and the result is......amazing pic.twitter.com/bX0dEtYvoM — ⚡️ Owen Williams (@ow) September 29, 2018

Tastes Like Bird - Burger King 😂all ads should be written by AI https://t.co/51VAL3S7UL pic.twitter.com/d9PpuLngHu — Josie Khng (@omgitsjosie) September 28, 2018

So they weren’t really written by AI, but made me laugh out loud, all the same. https://t.co/0xKVJk3uPn — John Gallaugher (@gallaugher) October 3, 2018

I nearly fell over laughing while watching these. "Order yourself today... have it Uruguay." -@BurgerKing, you may wanna officially use these ads done by AI: https://t.co/Fc0yW44uKQ — Alex Cole (@Al3xCole) September 27, 2018

Afraid that #AI will take over marketing? Don't be! Even Burger King knows human creativity can never be replaced. https://t.co/W0E7vr2UmU — José Delameilleure (@josdelosmejores) October 3, 2018

@BurgerKing just rewound and watched your new AI commercial a few times. Laughed every time. Great burgers...great company...super bowl quality commercial. This is why you’re The Burger King. — mankind (@davidfigge) October 2, 2018

But The Verge explained that the ads work in a way.

“Burger King’s joke lands because AI exists in the public imagination as a quantum entity — simultaneously powerful and pathetic,” according to The Verge. “Artificial intelligence is about to take our jobs, we’re constantly told; it’s going to destroy the economy and humanity to boot. But we also know from our own experience that it’s incredibly dumb, incapable of understanding the simplest commands. …”

The Verge added, "Of course, Burger King’s ads are just that: ads. But they’re also the latest product of our anxiety about AI. We used to worry that machines would get jobs flipping burgers. Now we know that’s happening, and we worry they’re going to write our ads instead."