SALT LAKE CITY — Utah receiver Britain Covey stands tall in the eyes of Stanford coach David Shaw. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound sophomore has Shaw’s respect as the teams prepare for Saturday’s Pac-12 game at Stanford Stadium (8:30 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

“Being a former receiver myself, I always appreciate the guys that don’t know how big or small they are,” Shaw said during the Pac-12 coaches teleconference this week. “(Covey) doesn’t know that he’s not supposed to do what he’s doing. There are guys that run 4.6 and break records and they’re better than guys that run 4.4. There are certain guys that have a knack for playing the game. That’s what this kid is.”

Covey leads the Utes with 27 receptions through four games. He’s also proven to be a dangerous punt returner.

“This kid is just a baller. He just comes up, he runs routes, he gets open, he catches the ball and he fights for every inch. You wish every single guy that played the sport of football, at every position, played with this guy’s fire and passion.”

Shaw continued his praise, noting that he likes to watch Covey because he plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played.

“He plays hard. He plays fast. He plays quick. He’s explosive,” Shaw said. “So guys like him, they don’t care what their height is, what their speed is, what people say they’re supposed to be. They just go out there and play the game.”

Covey, who has taken some hard hits this season, is learning how to better protect himself. He’s even getting advice from a former BYU and NFL standout.

“I talk to Reno Mahe, who has been a good mentor of mine ever since I left high school, about how to protect myself — different techniques that he would use because he was a little slot receiver, too,” Covey said. “So that gave me some good tips.”

Covey declined to expound on the insight, joking that such information was top secret.

The same, however, cannot be said of Utah’s use of Covey. He has 16 more receptions than anyone else on the team. As the season progresses, Covey acknowledges the need to “spread the love.” He added that he loves being used as a decoy.

That’s the beautiful thing about football, Covey explained. Once a player has some good games, opposing teams start keying in on him and that can be used as an advantage. The Utes started capitalizing on that against Washington State and will continue doing so, he said, thus bringing more options to the offense.