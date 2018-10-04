SALT LAKE CITY — The 2018 election is still a month away, and yet candidates are already lining up to challenge Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski in 2019.

Former Salt Lake City Councilman Stan Penfold, who had been critical of Biskupski before leaving office last year, announced Thursday his bid to succeed her when her term ends next year.

"What we really need in Salt Lake City is leadership that listens and leadership that really cares," Penfold said before of a crowd of supporters in front of Publik Kitchen on Tuesday. "My campaign for mayor will look different because, frankly, I'm different. I know how to listen and I want to listen."

Penfold, who was council chairman in 2017, chose not to seek a third term on the council last year. Since then, he never ruled out a campaign to be mayor of Utah's capital city.

Penfold, along with former Councilwoman Lisa Adams, who also did not seek re-election, criticized Biskupski for not collaborating with the council as they ended their terms last year. Both were supporters of former Mayor Ralph Becker, who narrowly lost to Biskupski in 2015.

Biskupski did not immediately respond to a request for comment through her office.

Penfold's announcement means the 2019 race will include a contest between two of Salt Lake City's most prominent LGBT community members. While Biskupski became Salt Lake City's first ever openly gay mayor, Penfold became the Salt Lake City Council's first ever openly gay member when he was first elected in 2009.

Penfold so far is the second person to confirm a 2019 bid against Biskupski. Last month, well-known Democrat and business consultant David Ibarra told the Deseret News he was planning a run for mayor, though he has not yet formally announced it.

David Garbett, executive director of the Pioneer Park Coalition, and outgoing state Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, have also told the Deseret News they're "seriously" considering a run against Biskupski.

A recent poll found Biskupski may be facing an uphill battle for re-election. The Utah Policy poll released last month found 56 percent of 203 likely Salt Lake voters said it was either "definitely" or "probably" time to elect a different mayor.

In her almost three years in office, Biskupski has faced numerous controversies — clashing not just with last year's council, but also with this year's.

Those controversies include her handling of her transition to mayor when she asked for resignation letters of nearly all department heads, to the selection of homeless resource centers, and most recently Biskupski's refusal to endorse council negotiations with state leaders to make changes to the bill that created the controversial Utah Inland Port Authority.

