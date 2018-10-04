Utah State's cross-country teams are set to host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial race on Friday, Oct. 5, in what is the Aggies' second home meet of the season.

Utah State will be joined by BYU, Utah, Westminster and Weber State on Friday.

"We have a number of local teams coming, which means there will be good competition," said second-year USU head coach Artie Gulden. "Everyone that didn't make the trip to Pennsylvania last week for the Paul Short Run will be racing, and for some of them, this will be their third time racing on our course. After this meet, we will finalize our travel squad to pre-nationals next week, where we will bring 12 ladies and 12 guys."

Friday's meet will be held at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course located at 1165 E. 1400 N. The women's 5-kilometer race will begin at 3 p.m., while the men's 7-kilometer race will get underway at 3:45 p.m.

In its last competition, Utah State's now No. 31 ranked men's team finished first out of 40 teams at the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run, including beating then-No. 16 Iona. The Aggies were led by junior Adam Hendrickson, who finished third in the 8-kilometer run with a time of 24:34.

On the women's side, the now No. 20 ranked Aggies took third at the Paul Short Run, finishing ahead of 38 other schools, including then-No. 27 ranked Georgetown. Senior Alyssa Snyder led the way as she finished the 6-kilometer race in third place with a time of 20:33.