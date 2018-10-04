SALT LAKE CITY — Both of Utah's Republican senators, Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, said Thursday there's no evidence in a new FBI investigation to support the sexual assault allegations made against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"The FBI found no evidence corroborating the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh during his seventh background investigation," Hatch said in a statement after reviewing the secret report.

"Likewise, none of the previous six investigations found any hint of misconduct by Judge Kavanaugh, who has been a public servant for more than two decades," he said. "Given that no new information was brought to light, it is time to vote."

Hatch said he appreciates "the professional and expeditious manner in which the FBI handled this matter."

Lee said in a statement after reading the same document: "The new information in the supplemental FBI report does not corroborate the allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh. I look forward to voting for his confirmation immediately."

Hatch and Lee heard testimony last week as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee from Christine Blasey Ford about an alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh when they were both in high school in 1982.

Kavanaugh, a federal judge who also testified, has denied the allegations. The FBI investigation was ordered following the hearing at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a key Republican vote needed to approve Kavanaugh to the high court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took action Wednesday night to set up a Senate vote for Friday on President Donald Trump's second Supreme Court nominee despite criticism that report was not thorough enough.

Senators were set to individually review the report throughout the day Thursday.