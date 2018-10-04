SPANISH FORK — One person was killed in a two-car crash on wet roads on U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon Thursday.

Just after 7 a.m., a car was headed down the canyon when it "began to spin, likely as a result of hydroplaning on the wet roads," according to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol. The car crossed into oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV, the UHP stated.

"The driver of the white passenger car appears to have been killed on impact, and may not have been properly restrained at the time. The driver of the SUV was transported by Life Flight in serious condition," according to the UHP.

Troopers say it was raining lightly at the time of the crash, but there was some standing water on the road from earlier heavy rain.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.