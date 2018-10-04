Utah State men's tennis will travel to Boise, Idaho, this weekend to compete in the Boise State Dar Walters Classic.

The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 5, and goes through Sunday, Oct. 7. Junior Sergiu Bucur and freshmen Daniel Bushamuka and Mitch Johnson will make their fall debuts. Freshman Rithvik Bollipalli will be competing in his second tournament of the fall campaign. The Aggies will face netters from Boise State and Weber State.

"This weekend's tournament will be a good opportunity for our guys to compete and test what they've been working on in practice," said third-year head coach James Wilson. "For two of the freshmen (Bushamuka and Johnson), it's their first event in college. I'm looking forward to seeing how they handle adversity. Hopefully, we can continue to make progress."

USU goes into the tournament after competing in the Midland (Texas) Invitational and the ITF Futures Tournament from Sept. 14-16. In Midland, freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo won the singles bracket title with a straight-set (6-2, 6-3) victory against New Mexico's Dominic West. With the win, Arturo moved to 5-0 in singles play to start his Aggie career, becoming the first Aggie since Tomas Cosmai in 2015 to capture a fall tournament title. The start is the best for an Aggie freshman since Tanner Dance went 3-1 in 2009. During the tournament, junior Duro Opacic and Bollipalli both went 3-2 in singles play, while sophomore Jose Carvajal posted a 2-3 singles record. Carvajal and Bollipalli advanced to the doubles quarterfinals where they lost 8-5 and had a tournament record of 1-2. Opacic and Arevalo went 0-1 in doubles play.

At the ITF Futures Tournament in Laguna Niguel, California, freshman Felipe Acosta went 2-1, advancing to the round of 32, where he lost to Canada's Jonathan Sorbo in three-sets (4-6, 6-2, 5-7).