With seven weeks in the books, it may seem the season is nearing its conclusion. But there’re still seven weekends of football remaining as the season crescendos toward Nov. 16, when the last champions are crowned.

Undefeated region matchups

Five regions feature a pair of teams that remain undefeated in league play, excluding Class 1A, which begins region games this week. This week, ignoring 1A, three contests match teams that are unbeaten in their respective regions. In Class 6A’s Region 1, Fremont invades Weber and in Region 3, East entertains Riverton. In Class 5A’s Region 8, Skyridge visits Springville.

Postseason at a glance

Looking toward the postseason, 37 teams have already secured playoff berths, but 32 of them qualify just by purchasing uniforms — all of the teams in the 3A, 2A and 1A classifications. That means San Juan (2A South) automatically qualifies, sending the Broncos to the tournament for an ongoing state-record 41st consecutive year, going back to 1977.

Meanwhile, Fremont and Weber (Class 6A — Region 1), American Fork and Bingham (Class 6A — Region 4) and Desert Hills (Class 4A — Region 9) have played their way into the state tourney.

With 37 berths locked up, 43 spots remain up for grabs as for a second straight year, a record 80 teams will see postseason action.

A boatload of teams — 11 — clinch playoff berths by winning this week regardless of the outcome of other games. In Class 6A, they include Northridge (Region 1); Kearns and Hunter (Region 2); Riverton (Region 3); Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove (Region 4). In 5A, they include Box Elder (Region 5) and Olympus (Region 6). In 4A, they include Dixie (Region 9), Stansbury (Region 11) and Sky View (Region 12).

Other teams can clinch berths, too, but they’re dependent on the results of other contests.

The unbeaten

Entering Week 8, Olympus and Sky View remain undefeated with 7-0 records while Milford is 6-0 (for just the second time in school history) and Corner Canyon is 5-0.

Milford has its best record since starting 8-0 — its best-ever start — in 1994. Olympus hasn’t seen 7-0 in 20 seasons; in 1998, the Titans were state champs with a perfect 12-0 record. Corner Canyon and Sky View both won their first 11 contests in 2017.

Memorable strong starts

Grantsville (6-1) last started this strong in 1998, when the Cowboys completed the regular season 8-1 and ended up 10-2. Box Elder (6-1) hasn’t had a better season since finishing 10-1 in 2003. Millard (6-1) last saw a better beginning, 7-1, in 2012. American Fork (6-1) enjoys its best record since starting 8-1 in 2014.

Ogden (5-2) has its most victories since 2009, when the Tigers also started 5-2 and finished 6-4. A win at Park City this week would reward Ogden with a 6-2 record for the first time since 1988.

Winning streaks

Milford continues to own the state’s longest current winning skein — 13 games. (That’s also a school record, surpassing a 12-game streak bridging the 1993 and ’94 seasons.) Olympus and Sky View follow with seven straight victories. Six teams have won five in a row: American Fork, Corner Canyon, Desert Hills, Dixie, Fremont and Skyridge.

Consecutive winning seasons

Highland (5-2) has enjoyed 15 straight winning campaigns, the longest current streak, and needs one more victory to extend it to 16 seasons. Bingham (6-1) has secured its 15th in a row. Jordan (3-3) has garnered 13 straight, the third longest current streak. (Skyline holds the all-time record: the Eagles had 23 consecutive winning seasons from 1989-2011.)

Last week’s shutouts

Cyprus posted its first shutout since Aug. 24, 2012, a stretch of 63 games. Only nine current teams have gone longer. (Canyon View has gone the longest — an even 100 games, since 2008 — without blanking an opponent.) American Fork, Cedar and Jordan whitewashed foes for the first time since 2013. Weber shut out Davis for the first time in the series’ 53-game history, which was first played in 1926.

Most-improved

Logan and North Sanpete lead this week’s list of most-improved teams over last year. The Grizzlies have gone from 2-8 to 6-1 and North Sanpete has moved from 0-10 to 4-3, an improvement of 5.5 games. (The NCAA calculates the improvement by taking the difference in victories and the difference in losses, adding the two numbers and dividing by 2.) The next most-improved teams, improving by 4.5 games, are Davis (from 1-8 to 4-2) and Olympus (from 4-6 to 7-0).

Milestone games

Granger plays its 600th contest and North Sevier its 500th.

First-time matchup

Farmington at Bountiful

Week 8’s most-played rivalries (min. 50 games)

By games played; series leader listed first:

American Fork-Pleasant Grove — 84th — AF controls the series 50-31-2 since 1931, but PG has won four of the past six.

Kanab-Milford — 62nd — Kanab rules the series 48-12-1 since 1949, but Milford defeated the Cowboys twice last season.

Top-10 most-played rivalries

While we’re on the subject, here’s a look at Utah’s most-played high school football rivalries, listed by all-time series, by active series and by uninterrupted active series.

All-time — games, teams (series leader listed first), rivalry record, first played:

112 – East-West, 60-45-7, 1914 (last met in 2012)

98 – Box Elder-Bear River, 70-26-2, 1923 (uninterrupted series, played Aug. 24)

98 – Box Elder-Logan, 62-33-3, 1919 (last met in 2016)

98 – Spanish Fork-Payson, 51-43-4, 1917 (played Sept. 28)

95 – Millard-Delta, 50-41-4, 1926 (played Sept. 14)

94 – Springville-Payson, 56-31-7, 1909 (last met in 2016)

92 – North Summit-Park City, 47-42-3, 1926 (last met in 2004)

92 – Springville-Spanish Fork, 47-42-3, 1920 (played Aug. 24)

90 – Beaver-Kanab, 52-38, 1950 (played Aug. 24)

89 – Dixie-Cedar, 56-33, 1949 (uninterrupted series, played Sept. 7)

89th North Summit-South Summit game takes place Oct. 12. NS leads the series 46-38-4 since 1942.

Active series (meet during the 2018 season) — games, teams (series leader listed first), rivalry record, first played:

98 – Box Elder-Bear River, 70-26-2, 1923 (uninterrupted series, played Sept. 24)

98 – Spanish Fork-Payson, 51-43-4, 1917 (played Sept. 28)

95 – Millard-Delta, 50-41-4, 1926 (played Sept. 14)

92 – Springville-Spanish Fork, 47-42-3, 1920 (played Aug. 24)

90 – Beaver-Kanab, 52-38, 1950 (played Aug. 24)

89 – Dixie-Cedar, 56-33, 1949 (uninterrupted series, played Sept. 7)

89th North Summit-South Summit game takes place Oct. 12; NS leads 46-38-4 since 1942.

86th Milford-Parowan game is on Oct. 19; Milford leads 45-37-3 since 1949

85th Logan-Bear River game is scheduled for Oct. 12; Logan leads 51-30-3 since 1925

84th American Fork-Pleasant Grove game is on Oct. 5; AF leads 50-31-2 since 1931

Uninterrupted active series (meet during the 2018 season) — games, teams (series leader listed first), rivalry record, first played:

98 – Box Elder-Bear River, 70-26-2, 1923 (Golden Spike Game, played Sept. 24)

89 – Dixie-Cedar, 56-33, 1949 (played Sept. 7)

70th Duchesne-Altamont game takes place on Oct. 11; Duchesne leads 42-27 since 1973

70th Ogden-Ben Lomond game is on Oct. 11; Ogden leads 47-22 since 1953 (Iron Horse Game)

57 – Logan-Sky View, 32-25, 1964 (played on Sept. 28)

54 – Roy-Weber, 31-23, 1965 (Shield Game, played on Sept. 24)

45 – Pine View-Dixie, 25-20, 1983 (played on Sept. 28)

43 Timpview-Provo, 32-11, 1977 (played on Sept. 7)

38 Mountain Crest-Sky View, 23-15, 1983 (played on Sept. 21)

37th and 38th Whitehorse-Monument Valley games scheduled for Oct. 12 and Oct. 26; Whitehorse leads 19-17 since 1984.

Career stat update

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the top-20 in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player.

Milford’s Bryson Barnes ranks:

12th (tied) in touchdowns-responsible-for — 94 — and is five away from the top-10.

18th (tied) in touchdown passes — 70 — and needs five more to reach the top-10.

Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

Fifth in total offense — 9,963 yards — 1,413 short of fourth place.

Sixth in passing yards — 7,776 — and is 860 out of fifth.

11th (tied) in touchdown passes — 74 — and is one away from the top-10.

15th in touchdowns-responsible-for — 91 — and is eight shy of the top-10.

Orem’s Puka Nacua ranks:

State record in touchdown receptions — 46.

Second in receiving yards — 3,951 — and needs 583 to reach the state record.

Fifth (tied) in receptions — 202 — and is five away from fourth and 51 shy of the state record.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Third in field goals — 27 — and needs one more to tie for second and nine more to reach first.

Fourth in extra points — 172 — and four short of third and 47 off the state record.

Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Third in total offense — 11,940 yards — and is 977 yards away from second place, but 7,738 from the state record.

Fifth in touchdowns-responsible-for — 119 — and is 10 short of fourth, but 94 off the state record.

Sixth (tied) in 100-yard rushing games — 23 — and needs one more to reach the top-5.

Ninth in net rushing yards — 4,764 — and is 96 shy of eighth and 319 away from fifth place.

12th in passing yards — 7,176 — and is 74 away from the top-10.

16th in touchdown passes — 72 — and is three shy of the top-10.

18th in carries — 531 — and is 71 short of the top-10.

19th in passing attempts — 828 — and 51 away from the top-10.

Felt’s Facts welcomes questions — email [email protected]