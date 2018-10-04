SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert and "legislative leadership and community advocates" are convening a press conference at noon Thursday at the state Capitol to "discuss their shared vision for medical cannabis policy in Utah," the governor's office announced Thursday.

House Speaker Greg Hughes and Senate President Wayne Niederhauser will be in attendance, as will DJ Schanz, director of the Proposition 2 medical marijuana legalization initiative campaign called the Utah Patients Coalition, and Michelle McOmber, CEO of the Utah Medical Association, which has long been critical of the proposition.

Connor Boyack, president of Libertas Institute, which is a longtime key player in medical marijuana advocacy and the Utah Patient Coalition's largest in-state donor, will also be there.

Also in attendance will be Elder Jack N. Gerard, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who has helped spearhead the church's efforts to urge Utahns to vote no on Proposition 2 while also pushing the state to legalize medical marijuana under certain stricter conditions.

The Rt. Rev. Scott B. Hayashi, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah, who has likewise come out against the ballot initiative, will attend as well.

Mark Madsen, a medical marijuana advocate and a former state senator who sponsored a failed legalization bill in the Utah Legislature in 2016, is expected to be there, too.

The Deseret News first reported Tuesday that an announcement would be held Thursday related to recent private talks between legislative leaders and supporters and opponents of Proposition 2

The Utah Patients Coalition campaign, the Utah Medical Association, state legislative leaders and others recently reached a tentative agreement on what medical marijuana policy should look like in Utah, following private talks.

It's unclear how the agreement could affect the campaigning for and against the measure in the coming month.

Proposition 2 remains on the ballot and cannot be amended before Election Day. In November, voters will have a chance to say yes or no to the measure as it currently stands.

But regardless of the Election Day result, both sides appear encouraged by multiple specific policies agreed to in recent negotiations.

The pro-Proposition 2 Utah Patients Coalition has said the initiative's provision allowing people 100 miles or more from a dispensary to grow their own marijuana plants is off the table as a result of the agreement.

The Utah Patients Coalition also says groups on both sides have agreed they would like to tighten an initiative provision that would allow a person to defend themselves against criminal marijuana possession charges on the basis that they can show they would have been eligible for a medical cannabis card despite not having one.

Additionally under the tentative agreement, there is an attempt to "basically keep dosing consistent and regulated," Utah Patients Coalition Director DJ Schanz said Tuesday. The dispensary model as written in the initiative will also be affected, he said.