Rod Sanford, For the Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 4.

Our morning headlines:

College students nationwide constantly feel the pressure to succeed. The Deseret News explained what parents can do to protect their children.

Should Roe v. Wade be overturned? Here’s how Utah feels, according to a new poll. Read more.

A new report says President Donald Trump’s “dismal Utah numbers” have made McAdams-Love “a highly competitive race.” Read more.

Here’s how to attend, watch, or listen to the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Read more.

A Logan man was arrested in the White House ricin investigation. Read more.

An announcement about the medical marijuana initiative is expected on Thursday. Read more.

Our most popular stories:

Decades-old Bountiful case alleges church connection to abuse allegations

Groups reach tentative compromise over Utah medical marijuana policy

Misunderstood? Why Latter-day Saint millennials just want to be heard

Biggest takeaways from Utah Jazz’s preseason win against Toronto Raptors

Group accuses Hatch of victim shaming for posting Utahn's letter about Kavanaugh accuser

Featured voices:

Christian Sagers: Kavanaugh, sex and the descent from transcendent to trivial

Tiffany Gee Lewis: Want to be efficient? Start with rest

Jay Evensen: Don't close the old homeless shelter next year

Lois Collins: Young kids are picking up adult worries, but they're standing tall, too

Rockmonster Unplugged: Race wasn't the reason for Jimmer's rise or fall

National headlines:

Federal judge blocks Trump from deporting hundreds of thousands of immigrants under TPS [USA Today]

The U.S. government doesn’t seem to know why some people didn’t get its presidential alert [Quartz]

White House sends FBI interviews on Kavanaugh to Senate [The New York Times]

Pence to step up U.S. criticism of Beijing [Wall Street Journal]

FBI makes 'ricin case' arrest after man sends castor seeds to Pentagon [[NPR]](https://www.npr.org/2018/10/04/652954240/fbi-makes-ricin-case-arrest-after-man-sends-castor-seeds-to-pentagon)