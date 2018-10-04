MILLCREEK — A man who police say attacked an employee inside a Starbucks was shot in the chest by another customer Thursday.

Benjamin S. Overall, 37, was then hit by officers with a Taser as he ran from the coffee shop. He was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition but his status was upgraded to "satisfactory," Unified police said in a tweet.

The wild series of events began about 6:10 a.m. when three Unified police officers were called to a 7-Eleven, 904 E. 3900 South, on a report of a man who was being verbally aggressive with the store clerk and causing problems, said Unified detective Ken Hansen.

The officers found the man in the parking lot and approached him to talk to him. That's when the man took off running, Hansen said.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Unified fire engineer Todd Spratt works at the scene of a shooting at a Starbucks in Millcreek on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. A customer shot a man who was assaulting an employee.

The man sprinted to the Starbucks across the street, 3898 S. 900 East, ran inside, and then went behind the counter where he began assaulting a woman, he said. The man punched the employee's head and then picked up a metal object and hit her head with it, according to Hansen.

A customer, believed to be in his late 60s, is a regular patron at the store and knows the clerk. He saw what was happening and started moving toward the attacker, the detective said.

Details about whether anything was said, whether the alleged attacker was still holding a weapon, or what caused his attention to be diverted were not immediately known. But Hansen said as the man started moving toward the customer — who has a concealed weapons permit — the customer fired one round, striking the man in the chest.

As the man ran out of the store, the Unified officers who were at the 7-Eleven were just arriving. An officer deployed his Taser on the man to stop him, Hansen said. That's when they discovered he had also been shot.

The concealed weapons holder was being interviewed Thursday by police. Names of those involved were not immediately released.

Hansen said the Starbucks would be closed for the day.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.