SALT LAKE CITY — An exhibit featuring works by artist Mahonri Mackintosh Young, Brigham Young's grandson, is on display at Anthony's Fine Arts & Antiques through October.

For more than a month in 1929, Mahonri Young sketched amateur and professional boxers at the Main Street Club, a favorite hangout of Jack Dempsey, John Silver, Charlie Chaplin and others, while working in Los Angeles.

What Young created over those six weeks is now on display in an exhibit titled, "Heavyweight," according to a news release.

"This collection of over 25 watercolors and drawings is on view for the first time in history," the news release said. "These scenes capture Young's enormous arsenal at the height of his career."

Young (1877-1957) was born in Utah and studied art in New York and Paris before emerging as one of the world's most talented artists. He is most recognized for his monument to the pioneers at This Is the Place State Park, the Seagull Monument on Temple Square and a marble sculpture of his grandfather in the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. Young's estate was donated to Brigham Young University in 1959, according to the news release.

Young was working with Twentieth Century Fox on the 1929 film, "Seven Faces," when he began sketching boxers at the Main Street Club.

People can see "Heavyweight" at Anthony's Fine Art & Antiques Monday through Thursday, 10 am. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit anthonysfineart.com.