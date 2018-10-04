BYU graduate and current Washington State head football coach Mike Leach is always good for an excellent quote or two — think Blackbeard or Geronimo — but the eccentric coach has provided more than that in recent days.

Leach has dominated the news since his Monday press conference, during which he bemoaned a traditional ‘balanced’ offense, calling an offense that tries to run the ball 50 percent of the time and throw the other 50 percent, 50 percent stupid.

“There’s nothing balanced about 50 percent run, 50 percent pass,” Leach said, “Because that’s 50 percent stupid … there’s nothing clever about that.”

What drove Leach to such a retort? A question as to how his Cougars managed to defeat Utah 28-24 despite not registering a single rushing yard.

Leach went on to praise the wishbone offense during the press conference, calling it his second favorite offensive system, behind the Air Raid of course.

https://youtu.be/gzXYIuaESJA

The untold story of Mike Leach's 'lost' OU play script that fooled Texas

Speaking of Leach, he was again in the news on Tuesday, this time courtesy of an article written by ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

The article tells the tale of a fake play script concocted by Leach, who was the Oklahoma offensive coordinator, designed to fool the rival Longhorns during of the 1999 Red River Shootout.

“On the Wednesday night of game week,” Trotter wrote, “Leach was with OU offensive assistant Cale Gundy when the two began laughing about how funny it would be to create a decoy script for the Longhorns.

"You start out kind of joking around about it," Leach said. "And then it's like, 'All right, screw it. Why not? Let's do it.' Then we had to think of stuff to put on it."

As the story goes, Leach had Oklahoma fullback Seth Littrell “drop” the script on the ground during a pregame ritual.

Texas student assistant Casey Horny found the fake play script and passed it on to the Longhorns defensive coordinator Carl Reese.

Reese then used the script for a significant portion of the contest, before finally scrapping it after Texas fell down 17-0.

Texas eventually came back to win the game 38-28, but not before the subterfuge paid off for the Sooners.

“It was a decent effort," Leach told Trotter. "But it would even be more legendary if we had won the sucker."

Kalani Sitake and Co. did more than just play football over the weekend. While on their trip to Seattle, a host of Cougars visited Ashtyn Poulsen in the hospital.

https://twitter.com/DrPatP/status/1046077549422542848

According to the blog Ashtyn's Army, “Ashtyn Poulsen was diagnosed with undifferentiated leukemia on January 30, 2013. She spent 70 days in the hospital during her first two rounds of chemotherapy treatment. During the third round of chemo, she was able to spend 1 1/2 months at home. June and July, Ashtyn will be in the hospital facing and fighting the Goliath called a bone marrow transplant. Ashtyn has been greatly blessed during her war with cancer. The prayers and love received by all those who support her have brought strength, peace, comfort, and miracles. Thank you for going through this journey with us.”

Poulsen’s fight with leukemia has been ongoing since that diagnosis, but the Cougs gave her a brief respite with their visit.