SALT LAKE CITY ― A new “Chronicles of Narnia” series is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it had acquired the rights to the beloved book series written by C.S. Lewis.

Netflix plans to adapt the fantasy novels into new film projects as well as a series.

Netflix has acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis’ beloved The Chronicles of Narnia series and will develop new series and film projects based on the beloved books. pic.twitter.com/VLOKsv8Y1P — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 3, 2018

According to the Hollywood Reporter, rights to the series are part of a multiyear deal between Netflix and the C.S. Lewis Company.

"It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world," said Douglas Gresham, Lewis' stepson, in a statement released by Netflix. "Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them toward this goal."

Netflix will develop classic stories from the “Chronicles of Narnia” into multiple projects, according to the Hollywood Reporter. All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Previously, the rights to the Christian book franchise were lent to Disney, which created a three-film series.

Last year, the Deseret News reported that Disney would start filming its fourth movie, “The Silver Chair,” sometime between last year and this year.

But according to Entertainment Weekly, it seems like this new deal may be overriding the one with Disney.